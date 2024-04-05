Open Menu

Joint Efforts Stressed To Check Smuggling, Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Joint efforts stressed to check smuggling, power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sillanwali senior vice president Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi has said that joint efforts are needed to check smuggling, power theft, tax evasion and other leakages to put the country on the path to economic stability .

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said Federal and provincial governments as well as all institutions should join hands in preventing massive leakages in revenue, electricity and gas sectors.

He said smuggling and illegal trade had adversely affected the country's economy. He mentioned that Rs58 billion had recovered in the power sector, while smuggling was also reduced. He said it shows that challenges can be overcome if there is a will.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Sillanwali Gas Muslim All Billion

Recent Stories

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communicati ..

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director

49 minutes ago
 PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppressio ..

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians

2 hours ago
 UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel ..

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

3 hours ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

4 hours ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

8 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

20 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

20 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

20 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan