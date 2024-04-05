Joint efforts stressed to check smuggling, power theft

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sillanwali senior vice president Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi has said that joint efforts are needed to check smuggling, power theft, tax evasion and other leakages to put the country on the path to economic stability .

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said Federal and provincial governments as well as all institutions should join hands in preventing massive leakages in revenue, electricity and gas sectors.

He said smuggling and illegal trade had adversely affected the country's economy. He mentioned that Rs58 billion had recovered in the power sector, while smuggling was also reduced. He said it shows that challenges can be overcome if there is a will.