Joint efforts stressed to control menace of drug addiction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Prominent psychiatrist Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar stressed the need of starting collaborative efforts to save the youth from the menace of drug addiction.

Addressing an awareness seminar held at Government College for Women, Gulshan Colony held under the aegis of Anjuman Anti-Narcotics here, he said that it was the national obligation of all segments of the society to join hands against the menace of drug addiction which is damaging future of our young generation.

He said that a strong nation can grow only by maintaining the health of the youth.

He also informed about the ways to prevent people from drug addiction.

College Principal Dr. Tayyaba, President Anti-Narcotics Association Muhammad Parvez, Social Welfare Officer Abid Ali, teachers and a large number of students were present on the occasion.