Joint Efforts Stressed To Maintain Peace During Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam on Wednesday underlined the need for making joint efforts to maintain peace and harmony during holy month of Muharram.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of peace jirga to review the arrangements and security situation in connection with Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker minister for Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, Station Commander Brig Rashid, Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, religious scholars , members of peace committee besides officials of other relevant departments.

The commissioner said that collective efforts would be made to maintain peace and security during the holy month by ensuring cooperation and consultation of the peace committee, Police Department, Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies.

He said the administration was using all resources to ensure effective arrangements in connection with Muharram and all the relevant departments were performing their duties efficiently.

The commissioner said that the inimical forces always wanted to exploit the situation, but they would never be successful in their nefarious goals.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said effective measures were being taken to maintain peace in the city with mutual cooperation.

In this regard, he was of the view that the people should also show unity and brotherhood like in the past.

The Station Commander urged the members of the peace committee to make effective efforts for promoting tolerance and the departments concerned should play their role in preventing the provocation and hatred through social media.

Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafoor Afridi said the peace committee had always played an effective role as far as peace was concerned and hoped that it would make efforts for peaceful observance of Muharram.

Giving details regarding the security arrangements, the RPO said Dera Ismail Khan was a sensitive district and a foolproof security plan had been devised to ensure peace during Muharram.

As part of the plan, he informed that the city had been divided into four sectors with deploying personnel on the entry points and urban roads to prevent any untoward incident.

He further said peace would be ensured at all costs and in this regard no compromise would be made.

During the meeting, the religious scholars assured to promote solidarity, brotherhood and unity to maintain peace during the holy month.

