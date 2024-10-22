Joint Efforts Stressed To Solve Traffic Problems
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) To solve traffic problems in the city, departments concerned do not cooperate with police, especially the cooperation of TMA is very important, said DSP Traffic Yousaf Cheema.
He informed Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry officials that encroachments and overloading of carriages were creating traffic problems. He said that the population of Sargodha was increasing but the road infrastructure was still old and had not been upgraded. "It is the responsibility of the city government to make traffic signals operational. Displaying speed limit boards on the highway is the responsibility of the highway while the fitness certificate of vehicles is the responsibility of the RT office," he added.
He maintained that motorcyclists do not get a licence despite a simple procedure. "Our job is to educate people, whereas challan is not a solution to the problems. There are many traders who do not have a licence and unless traders cooperate, these problems cannot be solved.
We are ready to provide full support to members of the chamber to obtain a licence". He appointed Inspector Warden Sajid as the focal person for the chamber.
He said that the chamber should try to solve all the problems at the highest level. "We contact children in educational institutions to make them aware of the traffic rules, but the institutions do not cooperate with us. In this regard, we also appealed to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha that there are about 80,000 students in the university and they should be motivated to get liceneces."
Earlier, Mudassar Shoaib, Chairman Standing Committee, highlighted traffic problems in the city.
President Sargodha Chamber, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, thanked the guests and asked them to cooperate with the members of the chamber. He said that a QR code should be displayed outside the office for the problems faced by people in paying the licence fee. At the end of the ceremony, the shield of the chamber was presented to the guest of honor.
Recent Stories
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Absence of ministers lead to suspension of Senate proceedings53 seconds ago
-
Continuous learning essential for judicial officers: DG PJA57 seconds ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates Athar Zahid for winning International Heavyweight Championship1 minute ago
-
Tank administration provides prompt services under Awami Agenda2 minutes ago
-
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP9 minutes ago
-
PM for immediate relief aid to Palestine, Lebanon through land, aerial routes11 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding dismissal of pleas against amendments12 minutes ago
-
31 booked for damaging sugarcane crop12 minutes ago
-
PM seeks report on surge in polio cases; calls for emergency strategy12 minutes ago
-
Terrorists kill three laborers in Central Kurram12 minutes ago
-
Admiral (R) Tasnim for shift in country’s economic ‘center of gravity’ from north to south22 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 426 properties on illegal commercial use31 minutes ago