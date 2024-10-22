Joint efforts stressed to solve traffic problems

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) To solve traffic problems in the city, departments concerned do not cooperate with police, especially the cooperation of TMA is very important, said DSP Traffic Yousaf Cheema.

He informed Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry officials that encroachments and overloading of carriages were creating traffic problems. He said that the population of Sargodha was increasing but the road infrastructure was still old and had not been upgraded. "It is the responsibility of the city government to make traffic signals operational. Displaying speed limit boards on the highway is the responsibility of the highway while the fitness certificate of vehicles is the responsibility of the RT office," he added.

He maintained that motorcyclists do not get a licence despite a simple procedure. "Our job is to educate people, whereas challan is not a solution to the problems. There are many traders who do not have a licence and unless traders cooperate, these problems cannot be solved.

We are ready to provide full support to members of the chamber to obtain a licence". He appointed Inspector Warden Sajid as the focal person for the chamber.

He said that the chamber should try to solve all the problems at the highest level. "We contact children in educational institutions to make them aware of the traffic rules, but the institutions do not cooperate with us. In this regard, we also appealed to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha that there are about 80,000 students in the university and they should be motivated to get liceneces."

Earlier, Mudassar Shoaib, Chairman Standing Committee, highlighted traffic problems in the city.

President Sargodha Chamber, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, thanked the guests and asked them to cooperate with the members of the chamber. He said that a QR code should be displayed outside the office for the problems faced by people in paying the licence fee. At the end of the ceremony, the shield of the chamber was presented to the guest of honor.