Joint efforts to fight malnutrition urged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Dr Nausheen Hamid on Wednesday urged the private and public sector to make joint efforts to eliminate malnutrition from the country.

She was addressing the consultative meeting with parliamentarians and SDGs task force members organized by Parliamentary task force on SDGs with the collaboration of Scaling up Nutrition Civil Society Alliance Pakistan (SUNCSA Pakistan) and Nutrition International.

While highlighting the role of legislators she said "it's the time that we work together to take the policy and legislation for effective implementation." She said that the objective of the meeting was to discuss the role of parliamentarians for addressing the malnutrition challenge facing Pakistan and chalk out strategy and way forward for institutionalizing malnutrition response at policy and implementation through the parliament. Sharing the objective of the meeting, Dr Shabina Raza, Country Director Nutrition International and Secretary SUNCSA, Pak said that sustained political will is a must for improving malnutrition situation and parliamentarians are the key catalyst for bringing about this change, she added.

She highlighted the role of parliamentarians for ending the malnutrition in the country and briefly shared SUN Civil Society Alliance's successful engagement with the Parliamentarians and political leaders.

She expressed the hope that today's meeting discussion will facilitate in identifying specific directions and going a step further for establishing parliamentary oversight forum for nutrition.

Briefing the Nutrition situation, Ms. Aaliya Habib, SUNCSA Pakistan Coordinator shared that nutrition is directly linked to 12 of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said that malnutrition adversely affects human physical and mental development. She added that 37% Pakistanis are food insecure (NNS 2018).

The country has the third highest proportion of stunted children in the world, four out of ten children under five years of age are stunted (40%) while 18% suffer from wasting. More than half (57%) of adolescent girls in Pakistan are anemic.

In the discussion session the parliamentarians suggested useful ways to improve the nutrition salutation. It was agreed that nutrition need to be embedded in different sectors like education, agriculture, climate change, social protection so effective improvement can be seen.

They ensured their continued support for the cause of nutrition in Pakistan.

Chief Nutrition and SUN focal point, Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Aslam Shaheen highlighted the government's initiatives to combat malnutrition situation in the country.

He shared that establishment of Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council (PNNCC), Integrated social protection program (EHSAS) and establishment of National Nutrition Forum (NNF) in Planning Commission are evidence of political commitment at highest level which will provide leadership in harmonizing nutrition interventions in the country.

The SUN Secretariat and SUN Civil Society Alliance Pakistan has and will always extend their support to honorable parliamentarians for accelerating progress towards improving nutrition indicators of the country and towards a healthy, strong Pakistan, he added.

The meeting was attended by significant number of participants including member of national assembly, parliamentary secretaries, other participants included government officials and SUCNSA Pakistan Executive Committee members.