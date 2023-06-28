Joint efforts to promote harmony urges

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh Wednesday said the religious leaders play a vital role in eliminating all sorts of discrimination against religious minorities as well as promoting religious harmony and tolerance in the country.

While talking to several delegations, at his residence here, he said that it is our collective responsibility to defeat such retrogressive forces while standing together irrespective of our religious, ethnic and sectarian identities.

He stressed the urgent need of promoting the ideals of peace and tolerance in society as well as religious scholars to come forward to end the discrimination towards religious minorities and other weaker segments of society in the light of the guiding principles given by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The Mayor emphasized that anti-women social customs and laws need to be examined thoroughly. He said that the social behavior towards the women in general also needs to be improved through awareness and education.

