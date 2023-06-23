Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for higher education institutions: Dr. Shafiqur Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice Chancellor of Balohchistan University Prof. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman on Friday said that joint efforts would yield far-reaching results for the higher education institutions of the province to cope with the modern demands and development He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Hall of Balochistan University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Balohchistan University Prof. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman on Friday said that joint efforts would yield far-reaching results for the higher education institutions of the province to cope with the modern demands and development He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Hall of Balochistan University.

The meeting was attended by the vice-chancellors of the universities of the province, senior teachers, and relevant representatives.

In the meeting, various issues including better relations between the universities of the province, promotion of education, research, training activities, financial and other issues were discussed.

Despite, this regard, academic memorandum agreements were signed between the universities.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the purpose of this was to utilize each other's educational, research experiences and knowledge, including seminars, workshops, and teacher exchanges, and ensure measures to implement future educational projects.

While thanking the heads of the universities of the province, the Vice-Chancellor of Balochistan University said that joint efforts would yield far-reaching results for the higher education institutions of the province to cope with the modern demands and development.

The chancellor and governor of the universities of Balochistan are fully supporting this with their support and guidance so that the universities can be autonomous and develop, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that due to the important position and role of educational institutions in society, they have a great responsibility to achieve their original goals by increasing the quality of education and the production of effective human resources.

Finally, copies of the memorandum were formally exchanged.