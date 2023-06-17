UrduPoint.com

Joint Efforts Under Way To Strengthen State: Tasneem Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Joint efforts under way to strengthen state: Tasneem Qureshi

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government is working with the vision to save the state, instead of politics.

Taking to APP here on Saturday, he said it was vision of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founder leader to organise labour and deprived classes of society to strengthen the country.

Paying rich tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), the state minister said it was the PPP which got released 93,000 soldiers from India, launched the nuclear programme, missile technology and introduced the Constitution.

He said that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had successfully told the world that it was a responsibility of the international community to compensate Pakistan for the world's injustice and won a big package of $10 billion.

He urged the party workers to come out of their homes and show their presence to counter fake propaganda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman. He said Pakistan's economic situation was getting better now and hoped that the coming days would be good for the state and the middle class.

He said that the incumbent government was taking revolutionary steps to fulfill country's energy needs, and it had signed various agreements with Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and other countries to provide oil and gas to the industries for uplift of Pakistan.

