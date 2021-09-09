Joint efforts urged to combat curse of corruption: Rafique

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Director National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Muhammad Rafique Memon has called upon the students and teachers to come forward and join the NAB in its fight against menace of corruption.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled "Role of students in eradication of corruption" organized by NAB in collaboration with Balochistan University of Information Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Ahmed Farooq Bazai, faculty members and students attended the seminar.

Director NAB expressed his gratitude and acclaimed the efforts of Mr. Ahmed Farooq Bazai VC BUITEMS, Quetta and the management for organizing the awareness session for students.

He said that he can see the shining face of students who in the near future will be in practical life and they hold the command and responsibility of this country. He stressed that this is time they should make loud noise against the curse of corruption so would help them in future in their practical life.

He said that students can be bearer against the evil of corruption. He asked the energetic students to come forward and join the character building societies which already constituted in their university and made their voices loud and clear against corruption.

Mr. Ahmed Farooq Bazai, VC BUITEMS, Quetta thanked NAB for organizing such informative, interactive and educational session at BUITEMS, Quetta.

He said "These types of activities will enhance the information of students regarding ill effects of corruption and self accountability. He exampled how students perform small corruption and assume the same as their right or fun but in fact by doing the same they are merging corruption in their personality and later on they will not feel it."He also desired and directed the faculty members for constituting more Character Building Societies in the University for Awareness of young masses.