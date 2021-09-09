UrduPoint.com

Joint Efforts Urged To Combat Curse Of Corruption: Rafique

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Joint efforts urged to combat curse of corruption: Rafique

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Director National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Muhammad Rafique Memon has called upon the students and teachers to come forward and join the NAB in its fight against menace of corruption.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled "Role of students in eradication of corruption" organized by NAB in collaboration with Balochistan University of Information Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Ahmed Farooq Bazai, faculty members and students attended the seminar.

Director NAB expressed his gratitude and acclaimed the efforts of Mr. Ahmed Farooq Bazai VC BUITEMS, Quetta and the management for organizing the awareness session for students.

He said that he can see the shining face of students who in the near future will be in practical life and they hold the command and responsibility of this country. He stressed that this is time they should make loud noise against the curse of corruption so would help them in future in their practical life.

He said that students can be bearer against the evil of corruption. He asked the energetic students to come forward and join the character building societies which already constituted in their university and made their voices loud and clear against corruption.

Mr. Ahmed Farooq Bazai, VC BUITEMS, Quetta thanked NAB for organizing such informative, interactive and educational session at BUITEMS, Quetta.

He said "These types of activities will enhance the information of students regarding ill effects of corruption and self accountability. He exampled how students perform small corruption and assume the same as their right or fun but in fact by doing the same they are merging corruption in their personality and later on they will not feel it."He also desired and directed the faculty members for constituting more Character Building Societies in the University for Awareness of young masses.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Young Same

Recent Stories

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

6 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

21 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

1 hour ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

1 hour ago
 89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.