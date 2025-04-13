Joint Efforts Urged To Combat Infant Mortality
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Vice Chancellor Health Services academy (HSA), Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan on Sunday stressed the need to make joint efforts to combat infant mortality in Pakistan.
Talking to media on conclusion of Pakistan’s First Infant Mental Health Conference: Baby Matters, Dr Shahzad Ali Khan said that newborn or infant mortality rate was very high in Pakistan.
He said that as per researches, babies would be more productive and efficient at adult age if they are mentally and physically fit in early age.
He said that in order to discuss the infant mental health issues, Pakistan's first multi-disciplinary conference on Infant Mental Health - Baby Matters, was organized.
He added the conference was attended by renowned professors and experts from major universities of the world including USA, UK, South Africa, Australia and Philippines, besides online participation.
He said that the experts followed the honeybee model in which these experts prepared a questionnaire, went into the field to train people, and at the last day, they concluded their remarks.
"We are going to apply for a world-renowned association membership named World Infant and mental health association through these foreign experts."
He expressed the hope that membership of this association will open new avenues of research and treatment in Pakistan.
He said that after the successful holding of this first conference, it was decided to hold this conference every year.
"Now time has come to take practical initiatives and start field work to give benefit to the people to protect their newborns."
Dr Shahzad Ali said, "We have also proposed to include infant mental health besides physical health in our policy guidelines."
He said that the conference recommended to establish infant mental health departments at district, union council and village level.
He said that the conference brings together healthcare professionals, educators, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the critical importance of infant mental health.
He added the conference featured the honeybee model, a strategic approach to training and knowledge dissemination.
yaw/tyb
