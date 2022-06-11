Joint efforts vital to achieve cotton production target

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :In Punjab cotton has been cultivated on an area of 3.6 million acres and production of 6.6 million cotton bales is expected out of it.

A spokesman of the Punjab Agriculture department said on Saturday that Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Ullah Khan had stressed upon all the departments to make joint efforts to achieve cotton production target as it would definitely yield positive results on country's economy.

Spokesman said that staff of Extension and Pest Warning was available in field to provide modern production technology to the cotton growers.

Current heat wave was a challenge for the farmers and its negative impact effects had been observed, he added.

He suggested the farmers to pay special attention towards cotton crop as proper management was of utmost importance to deal with extreme hot weather conditions and water shortage.

He further said that in case of any problem farmers should contact agriculture department and seek guidance from agriculture experts to achieve desired results.