Joint Election Commissioner Reviews Process Of Voters Verification

Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:02 PM

Joint Election Commissioner reviews process of voters verification

Provincial Joint Election Commissioner Ali Asghar Siyal on Monday visited Nawabshah and inspected the process of voters verification being conducted on behalf of Election Commission of Pakistan

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Joint Election Commissioner Ali Asghar Siyal on Monday visited Nawabshah and inspected the process of voters verification being conducted on behalf of Election Commission of Pakistan.

He also held meeting with Assistant Registration Officers at the office of District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad.

Siyal also collected information regarding the verification process of voter's lists done so far.

Talking to Assistant Registration officers, Provincial Joint Election Commissioner said that the verification process of voter's lists initiated by Election Commission of Pakistan aims to update the lists after door-to-door visits prior to the general elections 2023.

He vowed that the public should cooperate with voters' verification staff visiting their houses.

He said that the public should transfer the vote at their temporary or permanent address mentioned in the National Identity Card so that they could exercise their right of franchise in coming elections.

He expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing vote verification process and was hopeful that verification teams would complete the task by December 6 with the cooperation of the general public.

Briefing the meeting Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Pervez Ahmed Kalwar said that awareness creating seminars and programs are also organized to make the verification process more effective with the cooperation of Voter education Committees, social and political figures and educational institutions.

Later Provincial Joint Election Commissioner Ali Asghar SIyal visited different areas of the district, inspected the work of house to house visiting teams and collected information about work in progress.

