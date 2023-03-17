Joint Excise Police operation foils drug smuggling attempt to Qatar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :In a major operation, the joint forces of Mardan and Swat Excise Police Stations have successfully foiled a narcotics smuggling bid to Qatar. According to a spokesperson for the Excise Police, the attempt to smuggle drugs inside the human body has failed, and international drug smugglers and facilitators have been arrested.

During the raid, the police recovered 45 capsules filled with narcotic ice from the stomach of one of the smugglers, weighing 115 grams. Additionally, 1200 grams of heroin were secretly hidden in the bag of the second passenger, which was also recovered by the police.

The Excise Police spokesperson commended the successful operation of the team at midnight, which resulted in the arrest of the main accused and other drug smugglers.

Following the transfer of the accused to the Mardan Medical Complex, the police were able to extract 45 ice drug capsules from the stomach of the accused.

The spokesperson said that the Excise Department has tightened its belt around drug smugglers.