UrduPoint.com

Joint Excise Police Operation Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt To Qatar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Joint Excise Police operation foils drug smuggling attempt to Qatar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :In a major operation, the joint forces of Mardan and Swat Excise Police Stations have successfully foiled a narcotics smuggling bid to Qatar. According to a spokesperson for the Excise Police, the attempt to smuggle drugs inside the human body has failed, and international drug smugglers and facilitators have been arrested.

During the raid, the police recovered 45 capsules filled with narcotic ice from the stomach of one of the smugglers, weighing 115 grams. Additionally, 1200 grams of heroin were secretly hidden in the bag of the second passenger, which was also recovered by the police.

The Excise Police spokesperson commended the successful operation of the team at midnight, which resulted in the arrest of the main accused and other drug smugglers.

Following the transfer of the accused to the Mardan Medical Complex, the police were able to extract 45 ice drug capsules from the stomach of the accused.

The spokesperson said that the Excise Department has tightened its belt around drug smugglers.

Related Topics

Police Swat Drugs Qatar Mardan From

Recent Stories

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 20 ..

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla ..

Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League&#0 ..

9 hours ago
 Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria ..

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

12 hours ago
 Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centr ..

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.