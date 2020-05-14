UrduPoint.com
Joint Flag March Held To Monitor, Review SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:45 PM

Joint flag march held to monitor, review SOPs

A joint flag march of district administration, police and army Thursday took a round of the city to monitor and review the standard operating procedures (SOPs) after easing the lockdown partially

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A joint flag march of district administration, police and army Thursday took a round of the city to monitor and review the standard operating procedures (SOPs) after easing the lockdown partially.

Led by deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, the flag march participants passed through different areas and markets of the city.

The deputy commissioner said no one would be allowed to carry on business activities until and unless to follow the SOPs.

He said traders should ensure strict observance of the SOPs at the shops and business places.

The DPO said every individual was bound to follow guidelines for the safety against the novel coronavirus adding flag march was held to ensure 100 per cent enforcement of the SOPs.

