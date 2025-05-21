Joint Forum of Healthcare Commissions vows full implementation of regulatory framework

The Joint Forum of Healthcare Commissions of Pakistan has unanimously resolved to fully implement the national regulatory framework aimed at ensuring accessible, safe, and quality healthcare across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Joint Forum of Healthcare Commissions of Pakistan has unanimously resolved to fully implement the national regulatory framework aimed at ensuring accessible, safe, and quality healthcare across the country.

The closing session of the forum, organized by the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), was held in Lahore on Wednesday with Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique as the chief guest.

The event brought together top health officials, regulatory authorities, and policy experts to deliberate on healthcare governance, improved regulatory practices, and national health sector reforms.

In his address, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to transforming the health system under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “Historic steps are being taken to ensure quality treatment,” he said, citing major initiatives like the establishment of Asia’s largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore, the expansion of mobile clinics, the Insulin Home Delivery Program, and the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program.

He also emphasized the elimination of political interference in hospital administrative appointments and the importance of accountability through a strengthened patient grievance redressal system. “Improving healthcare standards and ensuring effective implementation of regulations is our top priority,” he added.

Chairperson board of Commissioners PHC, Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, praised the forum’s outcomes, emphasizing the need for inter-provincial collaboration to overcome challenges such as limited resources and to enhance medical education and patient safety.

He also acknowledged PHC’s role in facilitating the formation of healthcare commissions in other provinces.

PHC CEO Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz shared the commission’s achievements, including the development of healthcare standards, training of over 49,000 professionals, registration of 67,000 treatment facilities, resolution of 5,000+ complaints, and inspection of over 200,000 health centers, out of which 60,000 were sealed for non-compliance.

WHO Punjab Head Dr. Jamshed Ahmed underscored the critical need for effective implementation of healthcare regulations to maintain quality standards. Special Secretary Ministry of Health Mirza Nasiruddin also emphasized the urgency of addressing challenges in safe treatment delivery.

The session concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to a united national strategy for delivering quality and accessible healthcare to all citizens of Pakistan. Commemorative shields were presented by Khawaja Salman Rafique to all distinguished guests in recognition of their contributions.

Prominent participants included CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr. Ahsan Qavi Siddiqui, CEO Balochistan Healthcare Commission Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, CEO Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority Dr. Syed Ahmed Raza Kazmi, Director KPK Healthcare Commission Dr. Shafa Haider, VP Pharmacy Council of Pakistan Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, President Allied Health Professionals Council Dr. Sajid Maqbool, Professor Ghulam Mustafa Arain of CPSP, Dr. Raza Zaidi from the Federal Ministry of Health, PMDC President Dr. Rizwan Taj, and others who joined via video link.