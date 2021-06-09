UrduPoint.com
Joint Interactive Session Of NEPRA, OGRA Held To Create Harmony

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:28 PM

Joint interactive session of NEPRA, OGRA held to create harmony

A joint interactive session of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) held in Islamabad on Wednesday to create harmony between both the regulators and to share their best practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A joint interactive session of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) held in Islamabad on Wednesday to create harmony between both the regulators and to share their best practices.

The session was attended by the Chairman and members as well as Professionals of both regulators, said a press release.

Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi opened the session with his introductory remarks and stated his three-pronged approach to tackling the issues and effective running of the organization, which are, accountability to Allah, integrity and competence.

He further highlighted that NEPRA is now fast becoming a pro-active regulator and also sensitized the participants about various roles and functions of NEPRA and some of the issues faced by the organization.

To follow, Chairman OGRA, Mr. Masroor Khan presented an overview of the roles and functions of OGRA and the challenges it is facing.

Both the authorities shared information on matters of mutual interest and underscored the need for an integrated approach to achieve a common goal i.e. to regulate the energy sector of Pakistan.

In the end, a detailed and productive question and answer session was held in which the participants discussed Pakistan's needs to progress in ensuring the focus on energy as well as making the regulatory processes friendlier for stakeholders that are bringing in new tools and technologies for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

