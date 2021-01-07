Joint Investigation Committee formed to probe Machh incident

QUETTA, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government on Thursday constituted a Joint Investigation Committee to probe the tragic Machh incident, where 11 colliers were killed by the terrorists on January 3.

The decision to the effect was taken at a high level meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Chief Secretary Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar briefed the meeting about terror incident and the sit-in of the Hazara community. He said seven of the victims were Afghan nationals, however, the Afghan government had requested for handing over three dead bodies.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure over the failure of Mines and Labor Department to compile adequate data of the coal miners.

The meeting also decided to initiate an inquiry against the departments concerned for negligence in discharging their responsibilities to avoid Machh incident.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, Advisor to the CM on Labour and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Advisor on sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Parliamentary Secretary Information Bushra Rind, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani and Commissioner Quetta also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Hazara community members continued their sit-in with the bodies of their loved ones for the fifth day.

A shutter down strike was observed in the provincial capital to protest the Machh incident.

All the markets remained closed, with thin traffic on the roads.