UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Investigation Committee Formed To Probe Machh Incident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

Joint Investigation Committee formed to probe Machh incident

QUETTA, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government on Thursday constituted a Joint Investigation Committee to probe the tragic Machh incident, where 11 colliers were killed by the terrorists on January 3.

The decision to the effect was taken at a high level meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Chief Secretary Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar briefed the meeting about terror incident and the sit-in of the Hazara community. He said seven of the victims were Afghan nationals, however, the Afghan government had requested for handing over three dead bodies.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure over the failure of Mines and Labor Department to compile adequate data of the coal miners.

 The meeting also decided to initiate an inquiry against the departments concerned for negligence in discharging their responsibilities to avoid Machh incident.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, Advisor to the CM on Labour and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Advisor on sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Parliamentary Secretary Information Bushra Rind, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani and Commissioner Quetta also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Hazara community members continued their sit-in with the bodies of their loved ones for the fifth day.

A shutter down strike was observed in the provincial capital to protest the Machh incident.

All the markets remained closed, with thin traffic on the roads.

Related Topics

Dead Afghanistan Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Quetta Sports Traffic January Market Government Labour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

41 minutes ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

2 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

2 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

2 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.