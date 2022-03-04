UrduPoint.com

Joint Investigation Team Constituted To Probe Peshawar Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Joint investigation team constituted to probe Peshawar blast

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a joint investigation team to probe the Koocha Risaldar suicide attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a joint investigation team to probe the Koocha Risaldar suicide attack.

The team is comprised of officials of Counter Terrorism Department, Special Branch and Local Police.

The joint investigation team accompanied by Bomb Disposal Squad also visited the site of blast and collected evidences and recorded statements of eye witnesses.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has also sought a report of the incident from Inspector General Police, Mazam Jah Ansari.

Pakistan

