Joint Media Brief - Ex Sea Guardians 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:16 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020) Joint Media Brief regarding Exercise Sea Guardians 2020 for representatives of State media was held at Karachi, Today. Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz from Pakistan Navy and Senior Captain Zhou Han Wen briefed the audience about objectives, contours and conduct of the exercise.

Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz said that Pakistan is a responsible state cognizant of its role and significance. Pakistan has substantial stakes in the maritime domain. Our interests in the safer and crime – free seas are rooted into three conspicuous realities;

  • Extraordinary dependence on the seas for trade,
  • Operationalization of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
  • Strategic location astride the global energy highway.

Cumulatively, these realities make the maritime stability as the top agenda of our national security. Pakistan considers that maritime security isn’t just important for itself but for all other countries whose prosperity and progress are strongly bonded with the seas.

He further said that Pakistan and China share common understanding on various regional and international issues. He expressed hope that this exercise will further strengthen decade’s old and time tested friendship of both countries and will also open new vistas for future cooperation and coordination in the region.

Brieifing about history of the exercise he said that PN – PLA(N) Bilateral Exercise Sea Guardians started in 2014 and have regularly been conducted each year alternately in Pakistan and China.

During this 6th iteration of the Bilateral Exercises, being conducted from 6 – 14 January 2020, frontline Destroyers, Frigates, Fast Attack Crafts along with Air and Sub – Surface assets as well as Marines & Special Operations Forces from Pakistan Navy and Peoples Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command are participating in both Harbour and Sea phases of the exercise.

Besides social gatherings, the Harbour activities are designed to understand each other’s perspective and sharing of expertise in various naval domains through conduct of seminars, TableTop Discussions, joint training sessions and demonstrations.

While, the Sea Phase to be conducted in North Arabian Sea from 10 – 13 Jan 2020 would have basic to advance level joint tactical drills and naval maneuvers to deal with variety of threats at sea.

Briefing the audience Senior Captain from PLA (Navy) Zhou Han Wen said that the main purpose of the exercise is to enhance bilateral security cooperation to develop Pak-China all weather strategic partnership. He also said that the exercise aims at enhancing capabilities of both Navies to jointly deal with terrorism and crime at sea and to promote efforts for a safe maritime environment.

