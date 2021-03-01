Joint meeting of agriculture sector stakeholders convened

Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan Monday said that a coordination council of tobacco companies, agriculture department and growers would be convened soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan Monday said that a coordination council of tobacco companies, agriculture department and growers would be convened soon.

Presiding over a meeting of Agricultural Coordination Committee in his office at Mardan, he said the meeting will discuss problems faced by growers, provision of subsidized seeds and matters relating to tobacco and sugarcane cultivation.

Beside, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, ADC Swabi Gohar Khan, Executive Engineer (EXN) Irrigation, Shireen Khan, District Officer Water Management Mardan, Bakhtwar Shah and authorities of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The divisional commissioner directed development of agriculture on modern lines wherein growers produced maximum yield on small piece of land in short period of time.

He said that the activation of Baizai Irrigation Scheme would help irrigate thousands of agriculture land in the district and bring maximum increase in the agricultural production of the country.