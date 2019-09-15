UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Meeting On Monday For Fixing Kinnow Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:50 PM

Joint meeting on Monday for fixing kinnow price

SARGODHA, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::A joint meeting of the Kinnow Growers Association and factory owners will be held here on Monday to decide the price of Kinnow.

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull will preside over the meeting at her office.

It may be mentioned that the growers are expressing concern over low price of Rs 600 per 40 kilogram kinnows announced by the All Pakistan Fruits & Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchant Association (PFVA).

The farmers have even staged a protest demonstration and demanded the government to intervene into the matter.

Kinnow Growers Association President Hamid Saleem, in a statement, called for setting Rs 1,200 per 40 kg price for the current season, as kinnows were sold for Rs 800-1200 per 40-kg last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Price May All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Al Zaabi offers condolences to families of martyrs ..

26 minutes ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun offers condolences to families o ..

26 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families ..

56 minutes ago

Al Rumaith offers condolences to families of marty ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah, Tajikistan Chambers explore investment co ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Startup Hub launches 4th networking series

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.