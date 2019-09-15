Joint meeting on Monday for fixing kinnow price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::A joint meeting of the Kinnow Growers Association and factory owners will be held here on Monday to decide the price of Kinnow.

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull will preside over the meeting at her office.

It may be mentioned that the growers are expressing concern over low price of Rs 600 per 40 kilogram kinnows announced by the All Pakistan Fruits & Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchant Association (PFVA).

The farmers have even staged a protest demonstration and demanded the government to intervene into the matter.

Kinnow Growers Association President Hamid Saleem, in a statement, called for setting Rs 1,200 per 40 kg price for the current season, as kinnows were sold for Rs 800-1200 per 40-kg last year.