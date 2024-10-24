Open Menu

Joint Mock Exercise Conducted In Lakki Marwat Police Lines

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM

The Lakki Marwat District Police and Pakistan Army conducted a joint mock exercise in the Police Lines to show preparedness for dealing with any emergency-like situation here Thursday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Lakki Marwat District Police and Pakistan Army conducted a joint mock exercise in the Police Lines to show preparedness for dealing with any emergency-like situation here Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, during the exercise, the cops under the supervision of Brigadier Ali and District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Taimoor Khan exhibited their skills. The purpose of the drill was to demonstrate skills and show preparedness for effectively handling illegal gatherings in emergencies.

Along with policemen and troops from the Pakistan Army, the commandos of Elite Force Rapid Response Force, CTD personnel took part in the exercise.

