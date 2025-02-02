Joint Operation Carried Out Against Illegal Electricity Connections
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) WAPDA officials, Police, Lady Police, and Rangers personnel conducted a joint operation to recover electricity arrears and eliminate illegal connections in different areas of Nawabshah city.
The checking and recovery operation was conducted in areas of Old Nawabshah, Jam Sahib Road, Jamshed Colony, Double Road, Maryam Road and other areas in order to prevent electricity theft and ensure recovery of arrears.
During the operation dozens of illegal connections were disconnected, while multi-frequency domestic and commercial connections were checked. Contingent Rangers and Police were present during the operation to deal with any resistance.
During the operation, WAPDA SDO Zain Gujjar Syed Hubdar Ali Shah Syed Abrar Shah Maqbool Gupchani said that no concession would be entertained in cases of illegal connections and arrears and legal action will be taken against defaulters for the recovery of electricity bills on time and to improve the electricity supply system.
Rana Mubarak, Ghulam Sarwar Abdulwadood, Shahnawaz, Muhammad Usman Jamali, Ajab Ali Kerio, Rahim Bakhsh Jamali Asif Rind Khalil Pathan Ghulam Hussain, Manzoor Sand Amjad Brohi Jam Khan Gopang Zahid Abbasi, Mukhtiar Mehar, Sikander and other WAPDA staff were present on the site.
