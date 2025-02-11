Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections

A joint team of Rangers, Police, Hesco officials and staff and ladies police conducted actions for the recovery of pending bills and outstanding electricity dues in Bhangwar Colony Chandio Colony and other city areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A joint team of Rangers, Police, Hesco officials and staff and ladies police conducted actions for the recovery of pending bills and outstanding electricity dues in Bhangwar Colony Chandio Colony and other city areas. The team recovered huge amount from big defaulters. The raiding team also disconnected score of illegal connections and removed many transformers.

APP/rzq /mwq