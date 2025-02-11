Open Menu

Joint Operation Carried Out Against Illegal Electricity Connections

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:35 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A joint team of Rangers, Police, Hesco officials and staff and ladies police conducted actions for the recovery of pending bills and outstanding electricity dues in Bhangwar Colony Chandio Colony and other city areas. The team recovered huge amount from big defaulters. The raiding team also disconnected score of illegal connections and removed many transformers.

