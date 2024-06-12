Joint Operation Of PESCO, Police Continue Against Electricity Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has provided heavy police force to Pesco in connection with the joint operation of PESCO and Police has been started from Wednesday to prevent electricity theft, spokesman PESCO said here.
The Pesco administration has prepared a plan for a joint operation with the police and more than 800 police personnel will work in the field along with the PESCO team, spokesperson of PESCO said.
Police will conduct operations with Pesco teams in all circles, divisions and sub-divisions of Pesco, spokesman Pesco.
During the operation, police personnel will be present with each SDO, said the spokesman. Police will arrest the electricity thieves on the spot, fine them and register cases, Pesco spokesman informed.
Operation against electricity theft and defaulters will be speed up with the joint operation, Spokesman Pesco said.
The spokesman said that with the joint operation, the incidents of attacks on Pesco teams will also decrease, said Pesco spokesperson.
