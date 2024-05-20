Joint Operation To Reclaim ICT's Public Spaces
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday chaired a high-level meeting for addressing the encroachments issues in the Federal Capital.
According to the Spokesman of ICT's Administration, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Director General of Enforcement from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Administrator of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and the Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA).
Additionally, Assistant Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners were also present to discuss the comprehensive strategy in the meeting.
The attendees agreed on firm actions against illegal structures and encroachments throughout the Islamabad.
On the occasion, the DC stressed a joint effort by the district administration, MCI, and CDA for spearheading the initiative. Teams from these bodies would work together to ensure the enforcement drive, targeting all forms of encroachments across the district.
Deputy Commissioner Memon emphasized the need for unbiased and decisive measures, signaling a unified and determined approach to reclaim public spaces and uphold city regulations.
