Open Menu

Joint Operation To Reclaim ICT's Public Spaces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Joint operation to reclaim ICT's public spaces

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday chaired a high-level meeting for addressing the encroachments issues in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday chaired a high-level meeting for addressing the encroachments issues in the Federal Capital.

According to the Spokesman of ICT's Administration, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Director General of Enforcement from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Administrator of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and the Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA).

Additionally, Assistant Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners were also present to discuss the comprehensive strategy in the meeting.

The attendees agreed on firm actions against illegal structures and encroachments throughout the Islamabad.

On the occasion, the DC stressed a joint effort by the district administration, MCI, and CDA for spearheading the initiative. Teams from these bodies would work together to ensure the enforcement drive, targeting all forms of encroachments across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Memon emphasized the need for unbiased and decisive measures, signaling a unified and determined approach to reclaim public spaces and uphold city regulations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus markshee ..

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

3 minutes ago
 Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leade ..

Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader

3 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide in Faislabad

Man commits suicide in Faislabad

3 minutes ago
 Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt ..

Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt'

3 minutes ago
 Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash fl ..

Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash floods in GB, Chitral: PMD warns

3 minutes ago
 KU extends registration deadline for upcoming conv ..

KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation

17 minutes ago
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

7 minutes ago
 IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities i ..

IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities in police hospitals

7 minutes ago
 Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian ..

Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian president

7 minutes ago
 Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of ..

Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of room caved in

7 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

8 minutes ago
 Acting President for further consolidating bilater ..

Acting President for further consolidating bilateral ties with Malaysia

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan