UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Joint Operations To Purge Province From Drug Peddlers': Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:58 PM

'Joint operations to purge province from drug peddlers': Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said the police would commence joint operations with the Anti Narcotics Force to purge society from drug sellers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said the police would commence joint operations with the Anti Narcotics Force to purge society from drug sellers.

He said this while meeting with a two-member delegation of the Anti Narcotics Force, including Regional Director Brigadier Khalid and Colonel Shafiq, held at Central Police office here.

He directed to ensure strict surveillance in the vicinity of educational institutes and hostels during intelligence based operations so that supplier of drugs to the youth could be brought to justice. He said that with the help of the Anti Narcotics Force special training sessions for drug identification would be arranged for officials so that police officials could identify and arrest elements involved in the heinous trade.

During a meeting, an operation against drug sellers in the province and other matters were discussed.

On this occasion, Regional Director Anti Narcotics Force Brigadier Khalid said a joint crackdown would be very helpful to break a network of drug sellers and also Anti Narcotics Force experts would train police officials to control drugs.

During the meeting, Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani briefed that during the current year so far nearly 26,000 cases had been registered against drug sellers.

The IG directed Addl IG Operations to ensure smooth coordination between both forces and also to prepare a summary to establish Drug Control Unit in all districts. He said that relevant SHO and circle officer would be held accountable if a large quantity of drugs seized by the joint team of Anti Narcotics Force & Punjab Police.

Addl IG Discipline & Inspection Azhar Hameed Khokhar, CCPO Lahore B A Nasir, DIG Investigation Inam Waheed, AIG Operations Imran Kishwar and other senior officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Drugs Nasir Circle Nawaz Khan All From

Recent Stories

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

30 minutes ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

30 minutes ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

45 minutes ago

Indian atrocities in Kashmir shame holocaust: Gove ..

2 minutes ago

Indian use of force cannot stop Kashmir movement: ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly writes to IPU member Par ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.