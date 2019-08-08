'Joint operations to purge province from drug peddlers': Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said the police would commence joint operations with the Anti Narcotics Force to purge society from drug sellers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said the police would commence joint operations with the Anti Narcotics Force to purge society from drug sellers.

He said this while meeting with a two-member delegation of the Anti Narcotics Force, including Regional Director Brigadier Khalid and Colonel Shafiq, held at Central Police office here.

He directed to ensure strict surveillance in the vicinity of educational institutes and hostels during intelligence based operations so that supplier of drugs to the youth could be brought to justice. He said that with the help of the Anti Narcotics Force special training sessions for drug identification would be arranged for officials so that police officials could identify and arrest elements involved in the heinous trade.

During a meeting, an operation against drug sellers in the province and other matters were discussed.

On this occasion, Regional Director Anti Narcotics Force Brigadier Khalid said a joint crackdown would be very helpful to break a network of drug sellers and also Anti Narcotics Force experts would train police officials to control drugs.

During the meeting, Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani briefed that during the current year so far nearly 26,000 cases had been registered against drug sellers.

The IG directed Addl IG Operations to ensure smooth coordination between both forces and also to prepare a summary to establish Drug Control Unit in all districts. He said that relevant SHO and circle officer would be held accountable if a large quantity of drugs seized by the joint team of Anti Narcotics Force & Punjab Police.

Addl IG Discipline & Inspection Azhar Hameed Khokhar, CCPO Lahore B A Nasir, DIG Investigation Inam Waheed, AIG Operations Imran Kishwar and other senior officers were also present.