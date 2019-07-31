Joint opposition devises strategy for no confidence motion

The joint opposition in Senate on Wednesday devised a strategy in a meeting for the success of the no confidence motion submitted to oust the incumbent chairman Senate from the office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The joint opposition in Senate on Wednesday devised a strategy in a meeting for the success of the no confidence motion submitted to oust the incumbent chairman Senate from the office.

The meeting was hosted by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in honour of opposition senators. Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani briefed the participants about the voting procedure. A good number of opposition senators were present in the meeting.

Senators Sherry Rehman, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Mushahid Hussein Sayed and Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum were also present in the meeting.

Talking to media after the meeting PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the Senate chairman to resign, otherwise he will be ousted from the office byvoting on no-confidence move against him on Thursday.

He said opposition parties enjoy the support of required numbers to oust the chairman. Candidate for chairman Senate Hasil Bizanjo and leader of the opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq spoke on the occasion.