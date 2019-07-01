UrduPoint.com
Joint Opposition Especially Jati Umra Gang Spreading Despair In Country: Iftikhar Durrani

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:17 PM

Joint opposition especially Jati Umra gang spreading despair in country: Iftikhar Durrani

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani on Monday said joint opposition especially the gang of Jati Umra courtiers, through their vile narrative seeks to spread despair in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani on Monday said joint opposition especially the gang of Jati Umra courtiers, through their vile narrative seeks to spread despair in the country.

They are mimicking Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to details issued by the party's central media department, Iftikhar Durrani while commenting on opposition's statements stated that it was absurd to see the opposition propagating anti-state agenda and celebrating the crisis country was going through.

Referring to opposition's demeanour during budget session in the Assembly, Iftikhar Durrani stated that their sole aim was to disrupt the proceedings of the Parliament and they neither even bother to participate in the debate nor gave any credible suggestion regarding the finance bill.

He went on to say that people were availing asset declaration scheme, contrary to the claims of the opposition that the scheme had failed.

"The nation is celebrating the first ever transparent accountability of plunderers and opposition is maligning state institutions to safeguard those plunderers", said the PTI leader.

