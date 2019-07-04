Joint opposition Rahbar Committee meets today

(@FahadShabbir)

Rahbar Committee of Joint opposition will be held today to mull over the situation arising out of government actions against opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Rahbar Committee of Joint opposition will be held today to mull over the situation arising out of government actions against opposition leaders.Akram Khan Durrani will host the meeting.

The convener of the committee will also be elected during the meeting.All Parties Rahbar committee comprises 11 members. 2 members each from major opposition parties including PML-N and PPP and one each from other political, religious and nationalist parties have been nominated.Rahbar committee while nominating candidate for the post of chairman senate will send the recommendations to opposition leadership.

No trust movement against chairman Senate will also be worked out by the committee.Rahbar Committee will evolve future strategy of opposition parties including black day and collective resignations from assemblies.Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal are representing PML-N while Yousuf Raza Gillani and Nayyar Hussain Bukhari have been taken from PPP.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has nominated Akram Khan Durrani on behalf of his party.