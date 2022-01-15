Joint opposition throngs to protest against provincial LG law

Joint opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA on Saturday while terming the Sindh local government (amendment) bill as a draconian law, said that the aforesaid law would completely collapse the whole system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Joint opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA on Saturday while terming the Sindh local government (amendment) bill as a draconian law, said that the aforesaid law would completely collapse the whole system.

PTI provincial chief and Federal minister Ali Zaidi while addressing the protest said that the provincial government did not given anything to its people.

He said the provincial government had introduced a draconian law and the people would not step back from its opposition.

While taking to task the Sindh Chief Minister, he alleged that the name of the accountant of Asif Ali Zardari was Murad Ali Shah. He said that they neither could lift garbage nor provide water to the people.

He said that they could not do anything. Ali Zaidi said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced a march towards Islamabad from Karachi on February 27, adding, he announce that PTI would march towards Karachi from Ghotki and would overthrow the provincial government.

On the occasion, other leaders of the joint opposition including Haleem Adil Shaikh, Hasnain Mirza, Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and Nusrat Sehar Abbasi also addressed to the participants of the protest.

Later, the members of the joint opposition staged a sit-in as part of their protest and chanted slogans against the local government law.