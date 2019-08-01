Joint Opposition To Hold APC
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 11:53 PM
The joint opposition on Thursday announced to convene All Parties Conference (APC) to devise a strategy after no-confidence motion failed against Chairman Senate
Talking to media outside Parliament House, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the opposition will expose the senators who allegedly voted in favor of Chairman Senate.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that his party would probe and fix responsibility against its senators who violated party discipline in election process.
"PPP will not leave the members who betrayed the party" he claimed.