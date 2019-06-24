UrduPoint.com
Joint Pakistan-Russia Pipeline Not Coming Up In Conversations In US - Ambassador

Joint Pakistan-Russia Pipeline Not Coming Up in Conversations in US - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Pakistani Ambassador in the United States Asad Majeed Khan said on Monday that he has not discussed with officials in Washington the recent agreement Pakistan reached with Russia to construct the so-called North-South gas pipeline.

"[The pipeline] has not coming up in my conversations," Khan said during the conference at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, when asked whether US officials are objecting against this pipeline project as they do in the case of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in Europe.

On Friday, Russia and Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding on constructing the North-South gas pipeline by 2020. The pipeline should connect Iran, Pakistan and India and investments into the project are expected to reach $3 billion.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually directly to Germany and other European countries through the pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

The United States, which seeks to promote its liquefied natural gas in Europe, has been one of the most vigorous opponents of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and has called on the European partners of Russia's Gazprom corporation to withdraw from the project or potentially face sanctions.

More Stories From Pakistan

