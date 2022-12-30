Joint panel of democratic, Aqeel Ibrahim group wins press club poll

The joint panel of Democratic and Aqeel Ibrahim groups won the annual elections of Hyderabad Press Club, bagging all the seats.

The candidates of Sahafi Dost and Workers Dost groups lost the election on all the seats, according to the results announced here Friday night.

Lala Rehman Samo has been elected as President with 88 votes, Sajid Khanzada Vice President with 80 votes, Hameedur Rehman as General Secretary with 88 votes, Sardar Ahmed as Joint Secretary with 83 votes and Faheem Babbar as Treasurer with 80 votes.

Ali Hassan, Altaf Koti, Fazil Channa, Haroon Arain, Iqbal Mallah, Irshad Channa, Jai Prakash, Khalid Essa Khokhar and Muhammad Hussain Khan have been elected as the MGB.

On the single seat of associate class MGB Kashif Khan received 23 votes and Ghulam Qadir Tousifi 5 votes.