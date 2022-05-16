Joint patrolling team agreed to protect marine life in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The fishermen of Balochistan, officials of the fisheries department, law enforcement agencies and district administration agreed to form a joint patrolling team aimed to keep check on illegal trawlers and protect the marine life in Balochistan.

It was agreed upon during a consultative meeting held at the Assistant Commissioner Hub office on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Hub, Officials of the Balochistan Coast Guards, Police, Levis, fisheries and representatives of the fishermen of Gadani, a coastal belt of Balochistan attended the meeting.

Anjuman-e- Mahirgeer Gadani told the meeting that the Gajah and Trawler Mafia were not only involved in making fishing community destitute by illegal fishing but also responsible for the genocide of marine life.

The Assistant Director Fisheries informed the participants that the department was short of the resources as the department's patrolling boat had been non-functional for quite some time. "Despite this, we are trying our best to discourage illegal fishing with available limited resources," he maintained.

To a great extent illegal fishing be curtailed, if the district administration and fishermen cooperate," he stressed while seeking cooperation of the district administration and fishermen community.

Assistant Commissioner Hub, Officials of Coast Guards on the occasion assured the fishermen of their full cooperation.

The fishermen's representatives on the occasion thanked the administration and officials of the LEAs for their cooperation and called upon the fisheries department officials to take stern action against the trawler mafia. " Our bouts will be available for fisheries department if needed," The participants of the meeting decided in consultation that a joint patrol team comprising Police, Levies and Coast Guard personnel will carry out joint patrols with fisheries personnel.

Likewise, If any trawlers are seen in Gadani, the representatives of the fishermen's association will report directly to the Assistant Commissioner.