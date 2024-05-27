Joint plan chalked out to sort out power pilferage, load-shedding, recovery issues in KP: Awais

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Monday said a comprehensive plan has been devised in collaboration with Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to sort out issues related to power pilferage, load-shedding and recovery from the defaulters.

Addressing a joint press conference along Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur here, Awais Leghari said the plan would be finalized by tomorrow, adding the model which was devised for KP would also be replicated in the other provinces.

He said line losses and power theft issues in the country would be addressed jointly.

Lauding the Interior Minister for playing a key role in this regard, he said the Federal and provincial departments would jointly work to sort out issues pertaining to load-shedding, power theft and recovery.

The power load-shedding could be over-powered through elimination of power pilferage, he said.

The minister said PTI, PML-N and allied parties jointly took a step to revive the country’s economy. Praising the CM KP, he said that today all political parties have recognized the Pakistan’s agenda. Under the plan, parliamentarians and general public would be involved to create awareness among the masses about elimination of power theft and payment of outstanding dues.