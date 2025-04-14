Joint platform to be formed for ensuring food security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab and federation have decided to make joint platform for ensuring food security.

Federal Secretary for National Food Security Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry arrived at price Control and Commodities Management department on Monday, said a press release issued here.

Price Control and Commodities Management Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti gave detailed briefing about departmental affairs and apprised about proposed steps regarding demand and supply of essential items, fixation and monitoring of prices.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that by implementing wheat release policy stock of more than 1.3 million metric tonnes of wheat had been sold. Special database was made regarding demand and supply of vegetables and their surplus availability in adjoining districts. Federal Secretary lauded the steps of Price and Control Commodities Management Secretary for maintaining supply chain during the holy month of Ramadan.

Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry said that other provinces should benefit from Food Security and Regulation policy in Punjab.