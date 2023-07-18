Open Menu

Joint Protocol Signed To Connect Pak, Uzbek Via Afghan-trans Railway

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via afghan-trans railway

The dream of connecting Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan through the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) intra-train project has come to a reality as the officials from the three countries on Tuesday signed a joint protocol at the Ministry of Railway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The dream of connecting Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan through the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) intra-train project has come to a reality as the officials from the three countries on Tuesday signed a joint protocol at the Ministry of Railway.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Federal Minister of Finance, Senator Ishaq Dar, the ambassadors of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and other high-level officials.

The Joint Protocol was signed by the Secretary of Pakistan Railways, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Director General and CEO of Afghanistan Railway Authority, Alhaj Bakhtur Rehman Sharaf and Head of Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and Department of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Dekhkanov.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that it was a historical day as the project would help to connect three countries business-to-business and people-to-people.

He said that UAP would churn out great economic benefits for the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khawaja Saad Rafique Ishaq Dar Uzbekistan From Industry

Recent Stories

Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventu ..

Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventures with new #DubaiDestination ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from PM of Pakis ..

UAE President receives phone call from PM of Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengu ..

DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengue

7 minutes ago
 Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration of Ukra ..

Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration of Ukraine Conflict Will Affect Compa ..

7 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

7 minutes ago
 Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian ..

Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian Leader's Meetings - Reports

9 minutes ago
ADC directs to take action against those involved ..

ADC directs to take action against those involved in stealing water from Pat-Fee ..

10 minutes ago
 Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No P ..

Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No Place at G20 Table'

11 minutes ago
 US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier ..

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier by North Korea After Crossing ..

14 minutes ago
 U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Win ..

U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Winners on Voyage to Space Camp

14 minutes ago
 Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

14 minutes ago
 Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat W ..

Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat Wave in Spain - Reports

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan