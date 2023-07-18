Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via afghan-trans railway

The dream of connecting Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan through the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) intra-train project has come to a reality as the officials from the three countries on Tuesday signed a joint protocol at the Ministry of Railway

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Federal Minister of Finance, Senator Ishaq Dar, the ambassadors of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and other high-level officials.

The Joint Protocol was signed by the Secretary of Pakistan Railways, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Director General and CEO of Afghanistan Railway Authority, Alhaj Bakhtur Rehman Sharaf and Head of Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and Department of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Dekhkanov.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that it was a historical day as the project would help to connect three countries business-to-business and people-to-people.

He said that UAP would churn out great economic benefits for the region.