Joint Rally Organized On Kashmir Solidarity Day
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Staff of Regional Information Office Kohat and Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat on Wednesday carried out a joint rally led by Regional Information Officer Kohat Irshad Afridi.
Legendary Actor of Pashto Films Industry Asif Khan who came for the program of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat also specially participated in the rally.
In the rally, slogans were raised in favor of Kashmiris and the Indian atrocities and brutalities were strongly condemned.
The participants of the rally demanded that the Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination and the atrocities on them should be stopped immediately.
On this occasion, Kashmiris were praised for making unprecedented sacrifices and continuing their freedom movement despite oppression.
Recent Stories
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solidarity with Kamshiris observed in Larkana5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Nawab Shah5 minutes ago
-
Rival groups in Kurram submit arms surrender plan to Kohat Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik participated in rally held in Islamabad to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister visits Sukkur DIG office5 minutes ago
-
Joint rally organized on Kashmir solidarity day6 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood Khan calls for global actions to restore Kashmiris' rights6 minutes ago
-
Sardar Babar Abbasi praises Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir6 minutes ago
-
“Kashmir Solidarity Day” observed in Multan16 minutes ago
-
Senior leaders of PPP from Gujranwala meet Punjab Governor16 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference on climate change to kick-off tomorrow amid Pakistan’s growing environmental ri ..16 minutes ago