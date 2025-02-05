Open Menu

Joint Rally Organized On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Joint rally organized on Kashmir solidarity day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Staff of Regional Information Office Kohat and Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat on Wednesday carried out a joint rally led by Regional Information Officer Kohat Irshad Afridi.

Legendary Actor of Pashto Films Industry Asif Khan who came for the program of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat also specially participated in the rally.

In the rally, slogans were raised in favor of Kashmiris and the Indian atrocities and brutalities were strongly condemned.

The participants of the rally demanded that the Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination and the atrocities on them should be stopped immediately.

On this occasion, Kashmiris were praised for making unprecedented sacrifices and continuing their freedom movement despite oppression.

