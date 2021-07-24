Joint Russia-Pakistan Exercise in Baltic Sea to Focus on Maritime Safety - Commander

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Arabian Monsoon exercise, which will be held on July 27 in the Baltic Sea between the Pakistani ship Zulfiquar and one of the Russian Navy ships, will be focused on maintaining the international waters safe for cross-border shipping, the Pakistani vessel's mission commander, Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Zulfiquar is visiting the Russian port of St.

Petersburg until July 27 as part of its overseas deployment and will participate in the Russia's Navy Day celebration on Sunday.

"It will be a one day exercise. Our ship and one of the Russian Navy ships will be participating. We will be carrying [out] various drills and maneuvers during this exercise and those are basically focused on maintaining the international waters safe for international shipping," the commander said.

The bilateral exercise takes place on a regular basis.