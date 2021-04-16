UrduPoint.com
Joint Search, Combing Operation Conducted In H-9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:23 PM

Islamabad Police, Rawalpindi police and Pakistan Ranger conducted a joint search operation in Sector H-9/2 and held two suspects, a police spokesman said

During this search operation the officials searched 55 persons and 150 houses and five suspects were shifted to police station for interrogation.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that the purpose of these search operations was to heighten the security of Federal capital and to curb the crime.

He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The SSP emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. "Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard" the SSP added.

