Joint Secretary Larkana Press Club Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Senior Journalist and Joint Secretary Larkana Press Club Muhammad Ali Behleem on Tuesday evening passed away at ICU, CMC Teaching Hospital Larkana, who was affiliated with various newspapers and news channels during his professional career.

He was about 53. He survived three sons, two daughters and a widow.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard of Abu-Bakr Larkana city, on Wednesday.

People from various walks of life attended his funeral prayers who included notables, politicians, journalists and relatives.

The participants of the funeral prayed to Allah Almighty for resting the departed soul in eternal peace and tranquility and to enable the heirs to bear the loss of his death with patience.

Journalist community of Larkana has expressed grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Muhammad Ali Behleem.

