Joint Security Plan By PSCA, Lahore Police Issued For Youm-e-Ashura

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Police have issued a joint security plan for Muharram and Youm-e-Ashura here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Police have issued a joint security plan for Muharram and Youm-e-Ashura here on Thursday.

According to the plan, the Lahore Police would provide security cover to 5,235 majalis and 650 mourning processions in the city.

The monitoring of Majalis and mourning processions across the city are being carried out through 650 safe city cameras round the clock, besides all essential locations covered by additional portable cameras.

The Safe City Operation and Monitoring Center have assigned police communication officers and technical teams for 24/7 duty.

As per SP Awais Shafiq, the central mourning processions will be provided three-tier security comprising Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and effective patrolling of police vehicles. Continuous moment-to-moment monitoring will be carried out through Safe City cameras during central mourning processions and gatherings.

Additionally, a specialized team for checking purposes, including metaldetectors and walk-through gates, has been deployed. Over 10,000dedicated volunteers are diligently fulfilling their duties.

