Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2023) A joint session of the Parliament is being held at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday at three pm.

According to the agenda of the session, the parliament is expected to pass a resolution expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from some legislative business, the joint sitting is to hold discussion on important national matters including economic and foreign policies, CPEC, national institutions and Climate Change.