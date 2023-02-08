UrduPoint.com

Joint Session Of Parliament Being Held In Islamabad Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2023 | 10:51 AM

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

The parliament is expected to pass a resolution expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2023) A joint session of the Parliament is being held at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday at three pm.

According to the agenda of the session, the parliament is expected to pass a resolution expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from some legislative business, the joint sitting is to hold discussion on important national matters including economic and foreign policies, CPEC, national institutions and Climate Change.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Resolution Business Parliament CPEC Jammu From

Recent Stories

dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

9 hours ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

9 hours ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.