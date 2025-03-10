Joint session of Parliament commences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) commenced here on Monday, with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, as well as Governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, were in attendance.

The session was also attended by foreign diplomats, senior government officials, and other dignitaries.

