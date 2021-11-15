Joint session of parliament on Nov 17

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Dr. Babar Awan on Monday said that joint session of parliament would be held on November 17, 2021 (Wednesday) at 12:00 pm.

Speaking here in National Assembly, he said the government is ready to consider suggestions of the opposition and its member may sit with them before the joint session. If no suggestion is made by the opposition on legislative proposals, it should vote in favor of these bills, he added.

Dr. Babar Awan quoted articles of the Constitution and said that sub-judice matters should not considered in the parliament.

He cited article 68 of the Constitution which says "No discussion shall take place in (Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)) with respect to the conduct of any Judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the discharge of his duties".

To a matter raised by the parliamentary leader of MMAP Asad Mahmood, Advisor to Prime Minister Dr. Babar Awan said that recommendations of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) should be discussed in the House and date to be fixed for debate on it.

He also asked the opposition to join the House business Advisory Committee to set the agenda for discussion in the House.