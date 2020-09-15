Joint session of Parliament on Wednesday

A joint sitting of the Parliament will be held here at the Parliament House on Wednesday (September 16) at 4 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A joint sitting of the Parliament will be held here at the Parliament House on Wednesday (September 16) at 4 pm.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the president has summoned the joint parliamentary session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution.\932