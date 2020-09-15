Joint Session Of Parliament On Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A joint sitting of the Parliament will be held here at the Parliament House on Wednesday (September 16) at 4 pm.
According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the president has summoned the joint parliamentary session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution.\932