Joint Session of Parliament passes three govt bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Joint Session of the Parliament on Tuesday passed three government bills and deferred eight others till next sitting after the speaker's direction for giving time to the lawmakers for consideration on amendments proposed in them.

The bills passed by the Parliament were the Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Speaking on the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized the necessity of enhancing procedures and ensuring that culprits were fully aware of the consequences they would face upon committing any crime.

He expressed confidence that the amendments proposed in this bill would lead to significant improvements in the system.

Natiional Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, who was chairing the session, directed to defer eight bills and give time to the lawmakers for consideration on amendments proposed in them. The deferred bills included the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Exit from Pakistan (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill, 2023; the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2023 and the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The sub-section 1 of section 129 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly says: "When a motion that a Bill be taken into consideration is carried, any member may propose an amendment to the Bill.

If notice of an amendment has not been given one clear day before the day on which the relevant clause of or schedule to the Bill is to be considered any member may object to the moving of the amendment and such objection shall prevail unless the Speaker allows the amendment to be moved." Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Syed Ali Zafar and Pakistan Peoples Party's senators Mian Raza Rabbani and Taj Haider mainly raised objections on the amendments proposed in the section 230- (a) of the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023 related to the functions of the caretaker government.

However, the law minister clarified various points raised by the lawmakers and said that every amendments in the particular bill was discussed in the parliamentary committee.

It was agreed to have a detailed discussion on all amendments in the next sitting.

The government withdrew the Protection of Parents Bill, 2023. The law minister cited that a private lawmaker, Rana Maqbool Ahmad, had already introduced an identical bill that fulfilled the government's objectives.

The joint sitting was adjourned till 12:30 p.m. July 26 (Wednesday).