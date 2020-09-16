Joint session of parliament to approve important bills today

(@fidahassanain)

The session will be held at 4pm during which bill related to Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties 2020 and anti-money laundering would be presented for approval.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News—Sept 16th, 2020) President Dr. Arif Alvi summoned a joint session of the Parliament in Islamabad to approve important bills.

The members of the assembly would also get briefing on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill.

It may be mentioned here that Senate had earlier rejected bills related to FATF after approval from the National Assembly (NA).

Previously, NA had passed the “Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020" aimed at addressing the issue of terror financing.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was also introduced in the House. The bill, introduced by Amjad Ali Khan, proposes amendments in the Pakistan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, penalizing the intentional ridiculing and defaming of the armed forces of Pakistan or any of its member.

There will be two years or fined for up to five hundred thousand rupees if a person guilty of such offence.

The purpose of this amendment is to prevent hatred and disrespectful behavior against the armed forces.