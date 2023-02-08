UrduPoint.com

Joint Session Offers 'special Prayer' For Quake Victims In Turkiye, Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Joint Session offers 'special prayer' for quake victims in Turkiye, Syria

The Joint Session of the Senate and National Assembly on Wednesday offered 'special prayer' for the departed souls in the deadliest earthquake in Turkiye and Syria in which almost 11,500 people had lost their precious lives as per last reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Joint Session of the Senate and National Assembly on Wednesday offered 'special prayer' for the departed souls in the deadliest earthquake in Turkiye and Syria in which almost 11,500 people had lost their precious lives as per last reports.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Turkiye was a time-tested friend of Pakistan and it had always played a significant role in Pakistan's trying times.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor leading the prayer sought Allah Almighty to bless the quake victims in the 'Aala Eleeyeen' besides early recovery of the injured.

For the departed souls of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bus-car accident in which 30 people lost their precious lives, Jamaat-e-Islami's MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali prayed to the Almighty to rest the victims in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He also offered Fateha on the sad demise of Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar's brother on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured National Assembly Senate Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syria Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Commerce Prayer Mufti Sad

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Focus on Preparations for Russia-Africa ..

Lavrov to Focus on Preparations for Russia-Africa Summit During Visit to Sudan - ..

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Says No Announcement to Make on US Fighte ..

Pentagon Says No Announcement to Make on US Fighter Aircraft for Ukraine

1 minute ago
 WHO urges vigilance but no alarm over bird flu

WHO urges vigilance but no alarm over bird flu

1 minute ago
 Fresh snow compounds misery of Syrians reeling aft ..

Fresh snow compounds misery of Syrians reeling after powerful quake

1 minute ago
 US Not Involved in Sabotaging Nord Stream Pipeline ..

US Not Involved in Sabotaging Nord Stream Pipelines - Pentagon

18 minutes ago
 EU Proposes Donors' Conference to Mobilize Quake R ..

EU Proposes Donors' Conference to Mobilize Quake Relief Aid to Turkey, Syria

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.